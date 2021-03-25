Gulf Freeway inbound blocked due to 7-car crash at College/Airport

Take Telephone Rd as an alternate route for 7-car wreck on Gulf Freeway #Breaking @abc13houston — Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) March 25, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash involving as many as seven cars has tied up multiple northbound lanes of I-45 Gulf Freeway at College/Airport.You'll want to use Telephone Road as an alternate route.