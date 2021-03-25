Traffic

Gulf Freeway inbound blocked due to 7-car crash at College/Airport

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash involving as many as seven cars has tied up multiple northbound lanes of I-45 Gulf Freeway at College/Airport.

You'll want to use Telephone Road as an alternate route.



