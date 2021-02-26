Weekend road construction means major closure on US-59 Eastex Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major closure in the Kingwood area will divert traffic from the northbound main lanes of US-59/I-69 Eastex Freeway this weekend.The closure will happen from 3 a.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday from Northpark to FM-1314 in Porter, according to TxDOT.Crews will apply stripes to the road and set up safety barriers for repairs in the area. Traffic will be diverted to the northbound feeder road. You can detour the area by taking Loop 494 or Sorters-McClellan Road, which takes you to FM-1314.In Fort Bend County, the US-59/I-69 project in Rosenberg is making progress, but will require a closure this weekend on Spur 10. The bridge at I-69 and the spur will close from 8:30 p.m. Friday until 5:30 a.m. Monday. The good news is an additional northbound main lane is set to open from Spur 10 to Reading Road.Getting around Houston can sometimes be a challenge unless you know how to get around.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.