Traffic

610 North Loop eastbound lanes blocked due to car fire at North Shepherd

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A vehicle fire forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of 610 North Loop Friday morning at North Shepherd.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but traffic had stacked up beyond TC Jester.

You'll want to take a route other than 610 this morning if you're headed eastbound.

Getting around Houston can sometimes be a challenge unless you know how to get around.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonconstructionfreewaycommutingtrafficdrivingtraffic accidentroad closure
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Residents 'hurting' in low income, minority areas without vaccines
Data shows which neighborhoods have more access to vaccine
Chilly and wet Friday, arctic front possible next week
Is there a chance for snow in Texas next week?
Houston musician's positive message gains national attention
2 people found dead inside home in far western Galveston Co.
State parks booking early for summer vacation
Show More
Economists predict few jobs added in January
Mom of boy found dead on Galveston beach gets life in prison
New drive-thru vaccine clinic opens in Conroe today
Who loves free things? These events won't cost you
Harris casts first-ever tie-breaking vote for resolution to pass COVID relief
More TOP STORIES News