All eastbound lanes of I-10 at San Jacinto Bridge set to reopen next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're traveling this weekend, you may want to plan ahead for these major road closures.TxDOT crews are preparing to reopen all eastbound lanes of I-10 East over the San Jacinto River after months of repairing following Imelda.All lanes: Eastbound lanes from Magnolia to Spur 330 in ChannelviewStarting Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.Alternate route: Follow detour signsAll lanes: Eastbound from Beltway 8 to PinemontStarting Saturday at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. MondayAlternate route: Detour to the feederAll lanes: Southbound lanes from Woodway to Post OakStarting Friday at 12 a.m. until Saturday at 5 a.m.Alternate route: Detour to the feederAs part of the Elevated Bus Lane project, TxDOT will be adding railing on the bridge deck over part of the 610 West Loop southbound at Post Oak Boulevard.Also, don't forget to check out the Chevron Houston Marathon road closures this weekend.