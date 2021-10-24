Southbound lanes of North Fwy blocked by multi-vehicle crash at Shepherd, HPD says

Police said a call came in at about 12:08 p.m. Sunday about nine vehicles involved in the crash, including a motorcycle. At least two people have been transported to a hospital, their conditions are unknown.
It's unclear how many vehicles were involved, but TranStar cameras show heavy traffic as multiple southbound lanes have been closed in response.
Major motor vehicle crash IH 45 Inbound @ Shepherd Dr. Expect Delays.#houtraffic#HouNews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 24, 2021
