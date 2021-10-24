Southbound lanes of North Fwy blocked by multi-vehicle crash at Shepherd, HPD says

Major motor vehicle crash IH 45 Inbound @ Shepherd Dr. Expect Delays.#houtraffic#HouNews



CC3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 24, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers along I-45 could expect delays as crews are working to clear a major crash on the southbound lanes.Police said a call came in at about 12:08 p.m. Sunday about nine vehicles involved in the crash, including a motorcycle. At least two people have been transported to a hospital, their conditions are unknown.It's unclear how many vehicles were involved, but TranStar cameras show heavy traffic as multiple southbound lanes have been closed in response.