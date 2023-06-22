Lanes closed on I-10 WB as crews work to repair broken concrete between Wayside and Lathrop: TxDOT

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers should expect delays on I-10 East as crews work to repair a section of the freeway Thursday afternoon.

TxDOT said emergency pavement repairs were taking place on the East Freeway going westbound between Wayside and Lathrop.

Three lanes of the Interstate were closed as a result as crews work to fix the broken concrete.

It's unclear how long the repair will take.

