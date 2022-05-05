Hazmat spill blocking all lanes of 610 N Loop WB at Hirsch

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You may want to plan for some extra time on your drive if you regularly take the 610 N Loop westbound at Hirsch.
Transtar confirmed that as of 5:30 a.m., a hazmat spill is blocking all lanes, forcing drivers to exit at the Eastex Freeway.
Cavalcade is an alternate route.
