Hazmat spill blocking all lanes of 610 N Loop WB at Hirsch

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You may want to plan for some extra time on your drive if you regularly take the 610 N Loop westbound at Hirsch.

Transtar confirmed that as of 5:30 a.m., a hazmat spill is blocking all lanes, forcing drivers to exit at the Eastex Freeway.

Cavalcade is an alternate route.

ABC13 Eyewitness News morning show is streaming in the video player above with live updates on this incident.

