Overturned 18-wheeler blocking both connector ramps on SH-99 Grand Parkway to I-10 Katy Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers traveling into Houston from Katy and Cinco Ranch should prepare for traffic Thursday morning.

An overturned 18-wheeler is blocking the northbound and southbound SH-99 Grand Parkway connector ramps to the I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound.

As an alternate route, drivers can take the SH-99 westbound exit ramp and make a U-turn.

SkyEye video from above the crash showed smoke below the roadway where the 18-wheeler crashed.

