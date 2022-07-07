Overturned 18-wheeler blocking both connector ramps on SH-99 Grand Parkway to I-10 Katy Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers traveling into Houston from Katy and Cinco Ranch should prepare for traffic Thursday morning.An overturned 18-wheeler is blocking the northbound and southbound SH-99 Grand Parkway connector ramps to the I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound.As an alternate route, drivers can take the SH-99 westbound exit ramp and make a U-turn.SkyEye video from above the crash showed smoke below the roadway where the 18-wheeler crashed.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app.Manage your notifications from the settings tab.