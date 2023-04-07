Traffic delays expected after rollover crash reported on Grand Parkway at Rayford

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A rollover crash Friday afternoon is causing major traffic delays for drivers on the Grand Parkway in Montgomery County.
Montgomery County Precinct 3 constable deputies responded to the crash on SH-99 westbound on the main lanes near the entrance ramp before Rayford Road.
Houston TranStar reported the crash shortly after 1 p.m., where the left shoulder, left lane, and right lane appear to be affected.
Deputies shared images of the incident on their Twitter page, showing a vehicle completely flipped over along the highway.
Authorities advise those in the area to drive safely.
