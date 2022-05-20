traffic delay

TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck crash and hazmat clean-up block northbound Gulf Fwy before FM-518

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston County drivers, if your Friday afternoon plans take you into Harris County on I-45, you're going to face some delays.

A heavy truck crash and resulting hazmat clean-up have blocked multiple northbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway just before FM-518 in League City, Texas Department of Transportation said.

Houston TranStar verified the incident at 1:40 p.m., further stating the incident involved three vehicles, including the heavy truck. The impacted main lanes are the right and center lanes, as well as the right shoulder.

It's not immediately known how long the traffic obstruction will last.

It's also not known if the incident is related to roadwork in the area.

People familiar with the Gulf Freeway in the League City area are aware of the continuing projects that tend to slow them down heading in out of Galveston County. TxDOT is widening the main lanes between NASA Parkway and FM-518. In addition, widening still continues between FM-518 and FM-517.

Fortunately, TxDOT says those projects are expected for completion sometime this year.



ABC13's media partner Community Impact Newspaper contributed to this report.
