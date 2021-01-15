Shutdowns on I-45 and US-59 could slow down your weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- TxDOT crews will be on the roads this weekend, working on the Gulf Freeway and the Southwest Freeway.You'll want to watch out for these freeway closures to avoid major weekend slowdowns.In Galveston County, I-45 Gulf Freeway northound will be shut down from FM-2004 to Holland Road overnight Friday.I-45 south will be closed from FM-517 to FM-2004 overnight on Saturday.To avoid slow downs, you can detour to Highway 3 or the feeder road.There will be a nightly closure on US-59, the Southwest Freeway southbound from Chimney Rock to Beechnut through Sunday morning.Drivers can take the feeder road or Westpark as an alternate route.