Traffic

Shutdowns on I-45 and US-59 could slow down your weekend

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- TxDOT crews will be on the roads this weekend, working on the Gulf Freeway and the Southwest Freeway.

You'll want to watch out for these freeway closures to avoid major weekend slowdowns.

In Galveston County, I-45 Gulf Freeway northound will be shut down from FM-2004 to Holland Road overnight Friday.

I-45 south will be closed from FM-517 to FM-2004 overnight on Saturday.

To avoid slow downs, you can detour to Highway 3 or the feeder road.

There will be a nightly closure on US-59, the Southwest Freeway southbound from Chimney Rock to Beechnut through Sunday morning.

Drivers can take the feeder road or Westpark as an alternate route.

Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonconstructionroad safetyroad closuretraffic delay
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman charged after leading deputies to car with body inside
Missing 22-year-old may have been injured in Liberty Co. crash
Here's how strong the cold wind will gust Friday
Biden unveils $1.9T COVID relief plan with new stimulus checks
Check out these FREE Houston-area events this weekend
Students to share 2021 vision of MLK speech in contest today
Most blame Trump for Capitol attack, poll finds
Show More
Bipartisan bill would honor officer who fended off Capitol rioters
Mega Millions jackpot at $750M for drawing tonight
New gadgets help improve the home office
Houston father hopeful for Biden's $1.9T COVID-19 plan
Dog involved in attack on 3-year-old girl now in custody
More TOP STORIES News