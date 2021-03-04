traffic delay

Southwest Freeway shut down this weekend to tear down old Galleria-area ramp

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Expect major delays around the US-59/I-610 interchange in the Galleria area this weekend.

The Southwest Freeway will be shut down in both directions between the West Loop and South Rice all weekend long.

The closure is to allow crews to tear down two old interchange ramps.

TxDOT just opened the brand new West Loop northbound connector to US-59 Southbound, so now the old one is coming down.

As an alternate route, take Richmond or other surface streets during the closure.

Also expect slow downs on the Katy Freeway this weekend. Three lanes of I-10 will be closed inbound just outside of downtown, between Studemont and Houston Avenue.

Take Memorial as an alternate route.

