Houston traffic alert: Truck's wheels come off, slowing down inbound I-10 East Fwy

This is the view from SkyEye above the East Freeway where a truck lost its back wheels.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heading into downtown Houston from points east? You're going to be slowed down.

A heavy truck incident is blocking multiple lanes of inbound I-10 East Freeway at Waco Street. Houston TranStar verified the incident at 3:10 p.m. Thursday.

While TranStar described the situation as a lost load, SkyEye flew over the scene and captured a big rig with its back wheels missing.

The wheels were spotted a few yards behind the heavy truck.

Towing vehicles are out there trying to clear the obstruction. The left shoulder, left lane, and three center lanes were blocked, with traffic passing on the right lane.

It's not immediately known how long the freeway will be blocked.

