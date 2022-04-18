traffic delay

Traffic alert: Major delays expected on eastbound I-10 in E. Houston after truck involved in wreck

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly crash involving a heavy truck is blocking all mainlanes of eastbound Interstate 10 East at McCarty this afternoon.

The crash reportedly involving three vehicles was verified by Houston Transtar at 11:47 a.m. Monday.

TxDOT added some traffic was getting through on the shoulder.

Houston police later confirmed that the crash involved a fatality. The department's Northeast officers were called to the scene.

Police expect major delays with the shutdown of the freeway. It's not immediately known how long the closure will last.



