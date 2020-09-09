Traffic

I-10 westbound lanes shut down near Shepherd due to wreck

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're heading out of downtown Houston, avoid I-10 or you could be sitting in traffic for a while.

A multi-vehicle wreck has the westbound lanes closed at Shepherd/Durham. You can use Memorial or Hwy 59 to leave downtown.

The eastbound lanes are getting through, but traffic is slow in the area.

