I-10 westbound lanes shut down near Shepherd due to wreck

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're heading out of downtown Houston, avoid I-10 or you could be sitting in traffic for a while.
A multi-vehicle wreck has the westbound lanes closed at Shepherd/Durham. You can use Memorial or Hwy 59 to leave downtown.
The eastbound lanes are getting through, but traffic is slow in the area.
