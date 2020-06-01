5 car pile-up causes massive delays on West Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up for your Monday morning commute, a massive accident is causing major delays on the I-610 West Loop.SkyEye video shows the massive pileup with five or six cars on the West Loop at Bissonnet. All northbound lanes are blocked, causing drivers to have to exit as the approach Bellaire.The accident was cleared around 6:45 a.m., but delays continue as drivers start slowly moving again.