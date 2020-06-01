HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up for your Monday morning commute, a massive accident is causing major delays on the I-610 West Loop.
SkyEye video shows the massive pileup with five or six cars on the West Loop at Bissonnet. All northbound lanes are blocked, causing drivers to have to exit as the approach Bellaire.
The accident was cleared around 6:45 a.m., but delays continue as drivers start slowly moving again.
Live traffic map
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter to stay ahead of traffic tie-ups.
5 car pile-up causes massive delays on West Loop
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News