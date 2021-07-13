Strange scene blocked SW Fwy during Tuesday's rush hour

Police activity involving demonstrators impacting the 610/69 interchange at this time. Expect delays in the area as mainlanes and frontage road lanes of both I-69 Southwest Freeway and I-610 West Loop could be impacted. pic.twitter.com/ZR9L5oZATs — HOU610at69 (@HOU610at69) July 13, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What appears to be a bizarre situation is blocking traffic along the northbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway during Tuesday's rush hour.It's unclear what is going on, but Cuban flags were visible on some of the vehicles. It appears that 20 to 50 were involved in the situation.This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.