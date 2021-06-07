Inbound North Fwy reopened after fatal crash closed lanes for much of afternoon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Inbound traffic of I-45 North Freeway is flowing again after police investigated a fatal crash for much of Monday afternoon.
Police confirmed that just after 11 a.m., an SUV struck an 18-wheeler. They say it was a fatal accident, but there's no further information on who the victim was.
Houston police diverted motorists off the freeway at the Aldine Bender exit during the investigation.
A Houston TranStar traffic camera captured several emergency vehicles in the area of the crash.
The wreckage was cleared by 3 p.m.
