Inbound North Fwy reopened after fatal crash closed lanes for much of afternoon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Inbound traffic of I-45 North Freeway is flowing again after police investigated a fatal crash for much of Monday afternoon.Police confirmed that just after 11 a.m., an SUV struck an 18-wheeler. They say it was a fatal accident, but there's no further information on who the victim was.Houston police diverted motorists off the freeway at the Aldine Bender exit during the investigation.A Houston TranStar traffic camera captured several emergency vehicles in the area of the crash.The wreckage was cleared by 3 p.m.