Emergency repairs on I-610 South Loop shut down eastbound exit to Buffalo Speedway, TxDOT says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers along 610 South Loop, heads up! Emergency repairs have closed the I-610 South Loop eastbound exit to S. Main/ Buffalo Speedway on Wednesday.

It was not immediately known what the repairs were. Crews anticipate these lanes staying closed at least until Thursday morning. According to TxDOT, they don't anticipate the lanes being opened in time for the morning rush.

