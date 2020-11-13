Road closures that might impact your weekend plans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Trying to make plans for the weekend around the city? Here's what the roads could look like on your route to fun.Southwest Freeway will be shut down inbound from Gessner to Fondren all weekend. As an alternate route, take the Westpark Tollway or Bissonnet.There will also be several overnight ramp closures at the I-610 and U.S. 59 interchange, so give yourself a little extra time if you're driving through that area.SH-288 is also seeing finishing touches on the toll lanes project. The toll lanes will open on Monday between U.S. 59 in downtown to County Road 58 in Brazoria County. Tolls are waived until Nov. 30.The SH-288 feeder road at the Beltway is shut down in both directions all weekend.And finally, METRO Rail's red line is shut down from the Fannin South Transit Center to the Downtown Transit Center this weekend. Buses will run every 10 minutes.