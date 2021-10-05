Boat blamed for shutting down Gulf Freeway during afternoon rush hour

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An incident involving a boat has sparked a heavy traffic jam for miles in southeast Houston.Tuesday's rush hour worsened along the Gulf Freeway at South Loop. A view from SkyEye showed an 18-wheeler transporting a large boat backing up on the freeway.It appears the boat was unable to make it through one of the underpasses along the way.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.