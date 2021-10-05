traffic delay

Boat blamed for shutting down Gulf Freeway during afternoon rush hour

Boat on trailer blocks Gulf Fwy at height of afternoon rush hour

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An incident involving a boat has sparked a heavy traffic jam for miles in southeast Houston.

Tuesday's rush hour worsened along the Gulf Freeway at South Loop. A view from SkyEye showed an 18-wheeler transporting a large boat backing up on the freeway.

It appears the boat was unable to make it through one of the underpasses along the way.

