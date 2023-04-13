Houston traffic: Delays expected on East Loop northbound near Clinton after 2-pickup wreck

SkyEye captured wreckage on the East Loop near Clinton where at least two pickups appeared to have crashed.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You'll need to load some patience into your vehicle if the East Loop is part of your Thursday afternoon drive.

SkyEye flew over the area just after 3 p.m. as crews tried to clear two wrecked pickups in the northbound lanes of East I-610 Loop near Clinton Drive.

What's may be more striking is the bumper-to-bumper traffic behind the crash site. ABC13's traffic map shows the 2:56 p.m. crash at the East Loop North at Turning Basin Drive, or exit 27.

Backups are being reported all the way to the Broadway Boulevard exit. Delays of up to 20 minutes are expected.

What led up to the crash as well as injuries were not immediately disclosed by authorities.

