A pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run was among two crashes on the East Freeway near the Beltway that caused major traffic delays on Monday morning.

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on I-10 East Freeway, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic was slow moving on the I-10 East Freeway Monday morning following two crashes near the Beltway.

The first crash, which was a deadly hit-and-run, was reported around 5:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Freeport.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Gonzalez said.

The driver who hit the man fled the scene.

The second crash happened in the eastbound lanes headed toward Baytown.

It was unclear what led up to the crash, but SkyEye video showed a semi-truck and at least one other vehicle involved.

Major backups stretched past the Beltway.

To avoid the area, drivers can take SH-146 to SH-225 or Highway 90.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app.

Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map