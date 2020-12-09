Houston traffic is increasing, but is still below 2019 holiday levels

Traffic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Even with the threat of COVID-19, people are still out on the roads this holiday season.

The latest numbers from Houston Transtar show we're still seeing less traffic for this time of year.

Looking at travel time data from late November, traffic is still down year-to-year, both in the morning and in the afternoon.

A radar site on the Katy Freeway near Voss shows weekly traffic was down 10% compared to last year. If you measure speeds, we're still moving faster than we were in 2019.

Transtar's archived speed map data from 5:30 p.m. on December 2, 2019 shows significantly slower traffic compared to the same date and time this year.

As more time passes, however, we are getting closer to more "normal" conditions. In fact, on some stretches of roadways, afternoon speed and travel times are right in line with 2019.

More TOP STORIES News