Expect delays after big rig catches fire on Southwest Freeway at Hwy 6

Truck fire on the Southwest Fwy at SH-6 blocking several inbound lanes. Use US-90 or SH-99 as a possible alternate route @abc13houston #ABC13 #kattraffic https://t.co/fhcEunRK9S pic.twitter.com/0ooEfHfokT — Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) September 14, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews are working to clear a big rig that caught fire Monday morning on I-69 inbound at Highway 6.All the inbound lanes are blocked.You can use US-90 or SH-99 as alternate routes.It's not clear what caused the fire or if there were injuries.Views from SkyEye show the cab on its side.Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.