Big rig crash blocks eastbound lanes of East Freeway at Mercury

The crash that happened Monday afternoon on the East Freeway at Mercury, is blocking the left shoulder, left lane and center lane. According to TxDOT, crews estimate it will take about three hours to clean up the scene.
It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash. The cause of the crash is also unknown at this time.
Heavy truck crash on I-10 East Freeway eastbound at Mercury has multiple mainlanes blocked. Crews estimate clean up will take about 3 hours. pic.twitter.com/U6HjWAEu0q— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) January 31, 2022
