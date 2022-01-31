traffic accident

Big rig crash blocks eastbound lanes of East Freeway at Mercury

Big rig crash blocks eastbound lanes of East Freeway at Mercury

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers along I-10 East in east Houston could expect some traffic delays as crews are working to clear the scene of a crash involving a big rig.

The crash that happened Monday afternoon on the East Freeway at Mercury, is blocking the left shoulder, left lane and center lane. According to TxDOT, crews estimate it will take about three hours to clean up the scene.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash. The cause of the crash is also unknown at this time.



