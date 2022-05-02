Eastbound Beltway ramp to I-45 blocked due to crash

The eastbound ramp to I-45 is closed, and traffic is building behind it.
ABC13 has called Precinct 4 for more information, including whether anyone was injured.
For now, drivers are asked to avoid the area.
As an alternate route, you can exit southbound and U-turn or take Ella.
Deputies are enroute to a major crash near the East bound main lanes N Sam and 45 , avoid the area.— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) May 2, 2022
Follow us at https://t.co/EzyDHKl8Js and download our new mobile app “C4 NOW” to receive live feeds on crime, arrests, safety tips, traffic accidents in your area. pic.twitter.com/Dn5exIB1Wg
ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.
Live traffic map
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!