Eastbound Beltway ramp to I-45 blocked due to crash

Deputies are enroute to a major crash near the East bound main lanes N Sam and 45 , avoid the area.



— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) May 2, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies are on the scene of a major crash near the eastbound main lanes of the Beltway at I-45.The eastbound ramp to I-45 is closed, and traffic is building behind it.ABC13 has called Precinct 4 for more information, including whether anyone was injured.For now, drivers are asked to avoid the area.As an alternate route, you can exit southbound and U-turn or take Ella.