Eastbound Beltway ramp to I-45 blocked due to crash

Eastbound ramp to I-45 near Beltway closed due to crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies are on the scene of a major crash near the eastbound main lanes of the Beltway at I-45.

The eastbound ramp to I-45 is closed, and traffic is building behind it.

ABC13 has called Precinct 4 for more information, including whether anyone was injured.

For now, drivers are asked to avoid the area.

As an alternate route, you can exit southbound and U-turn or take Ella.



