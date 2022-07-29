All I-10 eastbound lanes blocked at John Martin Road as crews clear jackknifed big rig

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- If you plan on heading out of the Houston area for points east of town, prepare for a traffic tie-up on Friday afternoon.

Crews are working to clear a jackknifed 18-wheeler that blocked all eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at John Martin Road in Baytown.

The video above is from ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.

Houston TranStar reports the incident was verified at 12:24 p.m. and involved one other vehicle.

As of 2:30 p.m., the Total Traffic map, which you can see below, shows a delay of up to one hour with back-ups all the way to Thompson Road.

Authorities did not immediately say how long the outbound East Freeway will be blocked. Injuries were also not yet reported.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

Live traffic map