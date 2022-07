EMBED >More News Videos The I-45 southbound ramp is closed after a deadly crash took place on 610 South Loop going eastbound.

610 South Loop (eastbound) @ 45 Southbound Ramp, fatality crash has the ramp currently closed. Expect delays. #HOUTRAFFIC



CC1 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 23, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police responded to a deadly crash on the 610 South Loop at Gulf Freeway Saturday morning.The crash has the I-45 southbound ramp closed.Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and expect delays.