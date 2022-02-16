traffic delay

Houston is home to worst bottlenecking in the nation, according to report

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- It is no secret that Houston is no stranger to bad traffic. According to a new study, Houston is the epicenter of truck bottlenecks in the nation. Bottleneck means a "localized disruption of vehicular traffic on a street, road or highway."

In it's new updated list of top 100 bottlenecks, the American Transportation Research Institute, Texas is home to 14, with 10 being in the Houston area alone. That is by far the most in any state named.

"Bottlenecks around the state continue to waste time and money, further damaging the already fragile supply chain." John D. Esparza, the Texas Trucking Association president said in a release.

The top three areas where bottlenecking is at an all time high are: I-45 at I-69, I-10 at I-45 and I-45 at Loop 610. This is in conjunction with Houston being met with large travel demands and inhabitants of 7.4 million clashing with large freight flowing through the area's major freeways.

In order to minimize it, it has been proposed to rebuild I-45. When asked why, TxDOT spokeswoman Raquelle Lewis says "The recurring presence of I-45 on this list, and others like it, punctuates the necessity of the (rebuild), specifically the need to reconstruct I-45 to enhance mobility, safety and resiliency as our state continues to see robust population growth and freight traffic."

