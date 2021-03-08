houston fights covid

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to issue new information on COVID-19 vaccines in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas is two days away from being "100%" open and Mayor Sylvester Turner is preparing for what's to come.

Turner is slated to provide new information on COVID-19 vaccinations in the city of Houston during a briefing on Tuesday at 3 p.m. The mayor will also provide new information on the city's COVID-19 wastewater study.



This weekend, Turner said the city of Houston surpassed 2,000 deaths from coronavirus. He also reminded people that there are five variants of the virus in the city.

In addition, Texas' mask mandate lift and the several "mask-off parties" has caused concerns of other similar events from other states coming to Texas. Turner said promoters in states that are not allowed to operate at 100% and forced to wear a mask, are promoting bringing those events to cities like Houston, Dallas and Austin.

"This poses a serious risk," he said.

