Texans' Whitney Mercilus says he didn't see DeAndre Hopkins trade coming

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who's the guy lifting propane tanks in his backyard during the shutdown? Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus.

On Thursday's edition of the Houston Sports Authority show Q'd Up, Mercilus shared his survival plan during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said his workouts consist of a lot of push-ups, pull-ups and some arm work with propane tanks. Mercilus also explained what it's like hearing your name being called in the first round of the NFL Draft.

The second team All Pro also opened the vault for some of the Rock Boys secrets and the origins of the sack celebrations fans love.

Entering his ninth NFL season, Mercilus is ready to explain his remarkable impact on the Houston community.

Mercilus also briefly spoke about the DeAndre Hopkins trade. He said he found out about his teammates trade through various online reports.

"It's sad to see him go, you know, I had a close relationship with him. The thing is, you just want the best, always, for your guys, whether it's here or somewhere else."
