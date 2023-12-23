Texans to start veteran QB Case Keenum vs. Browns after CJ Stroud remains sidelined

Texans quarterback Case Keenum will get his second start on Sunday against a Browns defense that ranks No. 1 in the NFL. Earlier this week, the 35-year-old UH product told ABC13 that he looks forward to building on his performance in last week's win over Tennessee.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans officially ruled starting quarterback C.J. Stroud "out" for Sunday's game against the Browns Friday afternoon.

"There's always stuff that you want back. But man, there were so many good things I think we were able to do," Keenum said.

Keenum is focused on some big plays the Texans made on third down, along with some of the key throws he made to players including wide receiver Noah Brown and tight end Dalton Schultz.

The quarterback matchup on Sunday features 35-year-old Keenum against 38-year-old Joe Flacco. Furthermore, it delivers a challenge and an opportunity for the Texans defense. Flacco has won back-to-back starts after taking over the Browns offense, but he's hardly a threat to run.

Coming off a seven sack performance against the Titans, the Texans defense wants to make a big impact in a game that's critical to the team's playoff hopes.

Defensive tackle Khalil Davis told ABC13 that head coach DeMeco Ryans keeps it simple every week. "Last week, the goal of the week was to do your job," he said. "If you go out there and do your job and have fun doing it you can produce what we were able to produce last week."

At 8-6, the Texans are currently tied for the lead in the AFC South, but they could lose tiebreakers to both the Jaguars and the Colts. That can change if the Texans win their final three games. The first step is beating a Cleveland team that sits ahead of them in the standings at 9-5. Texas A &M product Myles Garrett leads the top-ranked Browns defense with 13 sacks on the season.

