Houston Texans

Here are the all-time top Houston Texans, according to Vonta Leach

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the Houston Texans preparing for the Buffalo Bills in one of the AFC wild-card games this weekend, ABC13 caught up with Vonta Leach, who was a big weapon in the team's ground attack early in the franchise's history.

Leach was a fan favorite for his lunch-pail mentality. Leach played with the Texans from 2006 to 2010.

While playing for the Baltimore Ravens, Leach was a part of their Super Bowl XLVII winning team. Leach is currently running for school board in North Carolina.

SEE ALSO: Jacoby Jones' life after Texans could include comedy

With the Texans, Leach helped pave the way for Arian Foster in the backfield. So, when we asked who is on his top Texans list, he had some major players in mind.

Watch the video above to see who topped Leach's list.

A LOOK BACK: Texans' Foster, Leach named AP All Pros

Follow David Nuno on Facebook and Twitter.

SEE ALSO: How Texans win vs. Buffalo could erase 27-year-old heartbreak
EMBED More News Videos

Yes, Houston football fans still remember "The Comeback." And Nick Natario explains why that's still a painful topic ahead of the Texans-Bills playoff game.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonnflnfl playoffsfootballhouston texans
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON TEXANS
Texans plan to hire facility hygiene coordinator in response to pandemic
2020 NFL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus post-draft winners for every team
Brandin Cooks: Being traded three times shows 'I'm wanted'
Sources: Bears reach one-year deals with free agents Ted Ginn Jr., Tashaun Gipson
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News