Here are the all-time top Houston Texans, according to Vonta Leach

Yes, Houston football fans still remember "The Comeback." And Nick Natario explains why that's still a painful topic ahead of the Texans-Bills playoff game.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the Houston Texans preparing for the Buffalo Bills in one of the AFC wild-card games this weekend, ABC13 caught up with Vonta Leach, who was a big weapon in the team's ground attack early in the franchise's history.Leach was a fan favorite for his lunch-pail mentality. Leach played with the Texans from 2006 to 2010.While playing for the Baltimore Ravens, Leach was a part of their Super Bowl XLVII winning team. Leach is currently running for school board in North Carolina.With the Texans, Leach helped pave the way for Arian Foster in the backfield. So, when we asked who is on his top Texans list, he had some major players in mind.Watch the video above to see who topped Leach's list.