Houston Texans

JJ Watt's swat and pick-6 propel Texans to lead on Thanksgiving

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're a big fan of pastries and napkins on Thanksgiving, then the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions offered plenty of turnovers and penalty flags on the field Thursday.

Playing just the second game on Thanksgiving in franchise history, the Texans in particular feasted on takeaways in the first half, including a batted ball and resulting 18-yard interception return for a touchdown by none other than J.J. Watt.

Altogether, Houston forced three turnovers resulting in 13 points. They led the Lions 23-14 at halftime.

The downside for Houston, though, was the eight penalties they assessed in the first half.

Deshaun Watson, who is playing for the first time as a pro on Thanksgiving, already scored two passing touchdowns - one to recently signed running back C.J. Prosise and another to Duke Johnson, who caught it over his shoulder.

The video above is from earlier in the week when Watt and Watson talked about their past Thanksgivings.

The game is in progress. Updates will be added in this article.

SEE ALSO: Texans' 1st Thanksgiving game was marred in controversy
EMBED More News Videos

The Houston Texans' first Thanksgiving game in 2012 is one of those "I remember where I was when..." type of games. The video breaks down why it became one of the team's most memorable.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonthanksgivinghouston texansdetroit lionsjj watt
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON TEXANS
Texans' 1st Thanksgiving game was marred in controversy
Deshaun Watson wears George Floyd on his sleeves prior to game
Deshaun Watson is now a 5-time AFC player of the week
Watson, Watt lead Houston to 27-20 win over New England
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Could Houston be placed under a curfew order?
Street flooding and tornadoes possible after Thanksgiving
No officers hurt after shots fired near HPD station
State can't ban offensive license plates, federal judge rules
Watch Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek's special Thanksgiving message
Deshaun Watson wears George Floyd on his sleeves prior to game
Biggest Thanksgiving giveaway in Houston now grab-and-go
Show More
Family prays DNA evidence might finally bring killer to justice
Are you Black Friday shopping? Here's a list of store hours
Thousands of dead mink resurface after burial in Denmark
Vaccine-maker acknowledges error after 'highly effective' result
Man found shot to death in middle of street in NW Harris County
More TOP STORIES News