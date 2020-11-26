JJ Watt's swat and pick-6 propel Texans to lead on Thanksgiving

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=8230286" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Houston Texans' first Thanksgiving game in 2012 is one of those "I remember where I was when..." type of games. The video breaks down why it became one of the team's most memorable.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're a big fan of pastries and napkins on Thanksgiving, then the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions offered plenty of turnovers and penalty flags on the field Thursday.Playing just the second game on Thanksgiving in franchise history, the Texans in particular feasted on takeaways in the first half, including a batted ball and resulting 18-yard interception return for a touchdown by none other than J.J. Watt.Altogether, Houston forced three turnovers resulting in 13 points. They led the Lions 23-14 at halftime.The downside for Houston, though, was the eight penalties they assessed in the first half.Deshaun Watson, who is playing for the first time as a pro on Thanksgiving, already scored two passing touchdowns - one to recently signed running back C.J. Prosise and another to Duke Johnson, who caught it over his shoulder.