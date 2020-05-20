Houston Texans reveal dates and times for 2020 preseason games

The Houston Texans have revealed the exact dates and times of their four 2020 preseason games, which will all air on ABC13.
The team will start things off on Friday, Aug. 14 in Minneapolis against the Minnesota Vikings, whom the Texans also face in Week 4 of the regular season.
Their home preseason debut comes eight days later as they host the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 22.
A week later on Saturday, Aug. 29, the Texans head to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for a rematch of last year's season-opening thriller against the New Orleans Saints.
And the Texans' preseason concludes at NRG Stadium where they will take on the rejuvenated Dallas Cowboys as part of the yearly Governor's Cup on Thursday, Sept. 3, which is a week out from Houston's primetime battle against Kansas City to kick off the regular season.
All game times are scheduled for 7 p.m.
Earlier this month, the Texans announced their full regular season schedule that features marquee matchups against Baltimore, Green Bay and a Thanksgiving Day game in Detroit.
