Houston Texans

Houston Texans reveal dates and times for 2020 preseason games

The Houston Texans have revealed the exact dates and times of their four 2020 preseason games, which will all air on ABC13.

The team will start things off on Friday, Aug. 14 in Minneapolis against the Minnesota Vikings, whom the Texans also face in Week 4 of the regular season.

Their home preseason debut comes eight days later as they host the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 22.

A week later on Saturday, Aug. 29, the Texans head to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for a rematch of last year's season-opening thriller against the New Orleans Saints.

And the Texans' preseason concludes at NRG Stadium where they will take on the rejuvenated Dallas Cowboys as part of the yearly Governor's Cup on Thursday, Sept. 3, which is a week out from Houston's primetime battle against Kansas City to kick off the regular season.

All game times are scheduled for 7 p.m.

Earlier this month, the Texans announced their full regular season schedule that features marquee matchups against Baltimore, Green Bay and a Thanksgiving Day game in Detroit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonnflabc13houston texans
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON TEXANS
How Deshaun Watson's next deal impacts Patrick Mahomes
New York, California, Texas move toward pro sports' return
Child fan catches JJ Watt's attention with Lego NRG Stadium
2020 NFL offseason winners and losers: QBs, free agents, teams and trends
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 woman killed, 2 injured in shooting in NE Houston
Cheerleader bitten by Copperhead while practicing
Data suggests Texas will be below COVID-19 vaccine goal
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Man wanted for super aggravated sexual assault of a child
Heat index tops 100 Wednesday, storms expected this weekend
Body found at Venice Beach ID'd as WWE star
Show More
21-year-old wanted for sexual abuse of a child in SE Houston
IT jobs that don't require a 4-year degree
Stranger bursts into Fort Bend home, begs owner to shoot
Dr. Peter Hotez says we need to do better at wearing masks
Woman charged in boyfriend's murder, claims self-defense
More TOP STORIES News