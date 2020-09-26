Politics

Rockets and Texans host voter registration drives in Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Houston teams are encouraging Houstonians to vote in the upcoming November election.

The Houston Rockets held a voters registration drive Friday at the Toyota Center. The event allowed people to drive up, fill out the registration form and then leave.



"I love it. I think it's a great idea," Houstonian Darla Tollefson said. "We heard the commercial. We can vote early, we're really excited about that too."

The Houston Texans also held a similar event at the YMCA at 5202 Griggs Road on Friday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

The first 100 people who signed up received a "We Are Texans, We Are Voters" shirt.

