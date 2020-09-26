Rockets and Texans host voter registration drives in Houston

Today we are conducting a voter registration drive at @ToyotaCenter!



Stop by to register to vote, see @clutchthebear and win some Rockets prizes!



More Info: https://t.co/mdjgqghV0O pic.twitter.com/YWREydARMV — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) September 25, 2020

Be sure to come out to the Community Voter Registration Drive tonight from 4 - 7 p.m. CT!



Learn more ⤵ — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 25, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Houston teams are encouraging Houstonians to vote in the upcoming November election.The Houston Rockets held a voters registration drive Friday at the Toyota Center. The event allowed people to drive up, fill out the registration form and then leave."I love it. I think it's a great idea," Houstonian Darla Tollefson said. "We heard the commercial. We can vote early, we're really excited about that too."The Houston Texans also held a similar event at the YMCA at 5202 Griggs Road on Friday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.The first 100 people who signed up received a "We Are Texans, We Are Voters" shirt.