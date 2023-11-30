Texans playing 'playoff ball' as Houston hosts Denver in battle of 6-5 teams

The 6-5 Houston Texans are holding on to playoff hopes, but the roster had a facelift ahead of their game with Denver.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As far as the Texans are concerned, the NFL's postseason is already underway.

Addressing Sunday's matchup against Denver in a battle of 6-5 teams, Texans linebacker Jon Greenard said he feels both they and the Broncos are on even footing.

"This is playoff ball. Denver is definitely a team that's on the same page as we are - same record and everything," Greenard said.

Greenard and his teammates have seen the standings. There are currently six teams in the AFC with either six or seven wins. As it stands, entering this week's games, three of those teams will be left out of the AFC Playoffs.

"We're fighting for that spot to get our chance to get into the dance," Greenard added.

The Texans' task doesn't get any easier with offensive lineman Tytus Howard's season-ending knee injury. The Texans' starting guard was moved to the Reserve/Injured list. Rookie Juice Scruggs, who played well against Jacksonville, takes over on the first unit, tasked with protecting quarterback CJ Stroud.

The Texans also welcomed the return of linebacker Denzel Perryman. The nine-year veteran will be ready to play against the Broncos after serving a two-game suspension for a helmet-to-helmet hit to Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase.

Linebacker Christian Harris raved about the impact Perryman will have on a Texans unit that struggled in the loss to the Jaguars.

"He's a leader. He's a dog," Harris said.

The Texans also announced a roster move that comes as a surprise. The team released veteran cornerback Shaquill Griffin.

