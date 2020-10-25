Houston Texans face Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7138115" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Titans defeated the Texans in a thrilling match-up that went into overtime! ABC13's David Nuño and Raheel Ramzanali break down the game in the video above.

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Texans look to recover from last week's loss against the Titans in Sunday's contest against the Green Bay Packers.Packers running back Aaron Jones has scored at least one touchdown in five consecutive games, which is tied for the longest active streak in the NFL, according to research by ESPN Stats & Information.Texans running back David Johnson has 350 rushing yards and three rushing scores this season, more than he had in all of the 2019 season. But he is still currently sitting at 25 straight games without a 100-yard rushing outing.It's a noon kickoff for the teams as Houston's Deshaun Watson looks to improve on his 335 yards of throwing and four touchdowns last week.