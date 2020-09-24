Houston Texans to welcome 15,000 fans to NRG Stadium for next home game

Ticket brokers have been out of work since the rodeo shut down in March. They have issued thousands of dollars in refunds and are now eager to get back to work.
The Houston Symphony and the Dynamo are already letting people come to live events, and the Texans hope to let people back inside NRG Stadium when the team takes on the Minnesota Vikings Oct. 4.
If approved by the city, there will be limited capacity, and that means fewer tickets.
NRG Stadium typically has a seating capacity of 72,220.
RELATED: Deshaun Watson sued over 3 images posted to his Instagram of 1.4 million followers
Season ticket holders will get the first shot at tickets, and any that end up on the secondary market will be sold through ticket resellers.
Right now, there are less than 100 tickets on sale for the game against the Vikings through Ticketmaster, but more may be available at local resellers.
"I think the tickets... first and foremost, go to the season ticket holders if they choose to keep their season tickets," Kayla Ramsey from Midtown Tickets explained. "If they do not, it will go to the regular fan through Ticketmaster or at the box office."
Live events are back! Tickets are on sale now, but do not expect a bargain. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/7O6v1rpLbs— Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) September 24, 2020
Things are upside down with available Texans vs. Vikings tickets, running $900 for some upper level seats and around $300 for some lower bowl tickets.
Other games this season have tickets selling for nearly $500 per ticket for the cheapest seats.
Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
SEE ALSO: Bill O'Brien kneels during National Anthem at Texans home opener