Houston Texans

Houston Texans return to the field today in season opener against Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KTRK) -- The NFL season begins tonight in Kansas City with our Houston Texans taking on the Superbowl Champion Chiefs.

The much-anticipated game will be played with fans in the stands, unlike most other professional sports games this weekend.

Arrowhead stadium will be limited to 22% capacity or about 16,000 fans.

The Texans are having a drive-in watch party for season ticket holders outside NRG Stadium here in Houston.

Fans will be able to tailgate in the stadium parking lot and watch the game on big screens. Masks are required for the event, except while eating and drinking.

RELATED: Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson emotional as family and others crash Zoom call
EMBED More News Videos

"We just want you to know we love you very much," his family told him.



The Texans cheerleaders, who won't be on the field for at least the first two home games, say it might feel different this year, but they are ready for virtual or in-person cheering.

"It still feels like a normal season to me. Honestly, we're doing zoom practices," Texans cheerleader Lauren C. told ABC13's Tom Koch. "We're just as excited as we would be if we were to go on the field. It's just incredible."

"This is my first year on the team, so it is a bit different, but like Lauren said, we have so much going on," cheerleader Kaylon said.

ABC13's Nick Natario spoke with one of the Texans' biggest fans ahead of the game. You can watch his touching report on ABC13 at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmissourikansas city chiefsnflcoronavirusfootballhouston texans
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON TEXANS
Texans must face their failures right off the bat in NFL opener vs. Chiefs
Texans-Chiefs Preview
Houston Texans 2020 season preview: Can they count on David Johnson?
Texans place CB Gareon Conley on injured reserve to start season
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's where we expect the cool front to stall out Thursday
Man arrested for two jogging trail attacks
Family startled by deputies serving warrant at wrong home
$40.5 million jackpot up for grabs in Texas Lottery
2 girls running with cross-country team hit by car in League City
Extra $300 in unemployment benefits in Texas is over
Walmart Plus about to begin home delivery
Show More
Houston mayor OKs return of events in the city, but with limits
HISD to discuss extending virtual learning until Election Day
Trump defends 'playing down' coronavirus pandemic on tape
Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion
Senate GOP's COVID-19 relief bill expected to fall in vote
More TOP STORIES News