Houston Texans form committee to find next GM and coach

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans are getting some expert advice in their search for their next general manager and head coach.In a letter to season ticket holders, team owner Cal McNair announced a newly formed advisory committee.Members include former Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Jimmy Johnson, former Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Tony Dungy, former Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson, San Antonio Spurs general manager RC Buford and former NFL player and Houston native Rod Graves.Graves' Fritz Pollard Alliance works with the league to improve diversity at all levels.The Texans have gone 4-4 since starting the season 0-4 under former GM and head coach Bill O'Brien.Aside from dealing with a tough losing season and handling several internal changes, the team has also had to adjust to losing two players to suspensions for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.Star wide receiver Will Fuller and cornerback Bradley Roby were each suspended six games, effectively ending their 2020 season and sidelining them for the first week of next season.