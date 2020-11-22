Houston Texans host New England Patriots in NFL Week 11 play

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans will take on the New England Patriots in the open-air Sunday as NRG Stadium's roof has been opened for the NFL Week 11 matchup.The Patriots are 4-5 on the season, and cornerback J.C. Jackson may be dangerous with his streak of pass interceptions. Jackson has intercepted passes in five consecutive games, the longest streak since Reggie Nelson in 2015.Kickoff is set for noon.While Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has thrown five interceptions this season, he hasn't thrown one since Week 5.The Texans planned to "honor the men and women who serve, and have served in our nation's armed forces," according to theThe 2-7 Texans are heading into Sunday's game after a 10-7 loss to the Cleveland Browns.The Texans are 24-22 for open-roof games.