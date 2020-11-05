Texans have player with positive COVID-19 test for 2nd straight week

The Texans confirmed the positive case Thursday morning in a statement and said all operations will be conducted virtually.
"We were informed last night that a Texans player has tested positive for COVID-19. In consultation with the NFL and medical experts, we have made the decision to close the facility and conduct all operations virtually today. The player immediately self-isolated and contact tracing has begun. We will follow the NFL's intensive protocols and guidance regarding the team's operations. The health and safety of our team, as well as our entire staff, are of highest priority."
A source has told me that a Texans player has tested positive for Covid 19. The #Texans facility will be closed Thursday. We will have more information in the morning.— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) November 5, 2020
"The biggest challenge is COVID itself because of social distancing. Everything that's set up... we've got multiple locker rooms so the guys are not together. Social distancing - you need to be apart. They have to wear a mask. It's hard to develop that chemistry that you normally can develop when guys are hanging out together," said interim head coach Romeo Crennel.
The team faced similar circumstances last week after Max Scharping, a second-year offensive lineman, tested positive for COVID-19. Scharping marked the first positive test for the Texans since the start of training camp.
The closures of workout rooms, training facilities and other key elements of the Texans' footprint at NRG Park on Oct. 28 were ahead of a bye week.
This time around, the Texans have a matchup with the Jaguars in Jacksonville this Sunday.
The identity of the player was not made immediately known to ABC13.
While it's still too early to tell whether the reported case will impact the game, other matchups earlier in the pandemic-impacted season were forced to move out of their originally scheduled dates and/or times.
WATCH: ABC13 Eyewitness Sports explains the steps that the Texans are taking to prevent an outbreak.
Follow David Nuno on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.