Houston Texans announce special partnership with Texas Southern University

A reception honoring Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith and a special partnership announcement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Southern University will honor Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith during a reception with local elected officials, the team, and school representatives.

Smith was an associate coach last season before being promoted to head coach last month.

Additionally, the Texans will announce a special partnership with Texas Southern that they say will positively impact the Houston community by creating and supporting programs that reduce barriers to opportunity.

The event is set to take place today from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Texas Southern University Library Learning Center.
