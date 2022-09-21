ABC13, Houston Chronicle dive in on Astros remarkable run: 'Everyone wrote this team off'

Also on deck this week, ABC13's Jonathan Bruce and Houston Chronicle's Brian Smith discuss why the Texans are struggling and what it means for the UH Cougars falling flat.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Every week Houston Chronicle columnist Brian T. Smith teams up with ABC13's Jonathan Bruce to answer the big questions in Houston sports. This is what we have on deck this week.

The Astros clinch their fifth division title in six seasons, with six straight playoff births. They've won more games than any American League team since 2017. What defines their winning ways? In the video above, Brian and Jonathan discuss how it's magnified after the chaos and upheaval the team has experienced.

The Texans are winless to start the 2022 season, despite a stellar defense that has given them a chance to win both games. What's wrong with the offense? Who's to blame? Brian said it goes a lot deeper than quarterback Davis Mills and coach Lovie Smith, as he writes here.

Following a 12-win season and a big contract extension for coach Dana Holgorsen, the Houston Cougars are 1-2 in a year that was full of big expectations. Houston fell at home to Kansas 48-30 on Saturday. Has the shine worn off of Holgorsen as the program prepares to move to the Big 12? Brian questions if there was much shine to begin with.

Watch the video above and join Jonathan and Brian live each week on the ABC13 live stream.

For updates on this story, follow Jonathan Bruce on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.