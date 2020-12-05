Houston Texans present Battle Red Rally ahead of Indianapolis Colts game

The team has asked fans to proudly wear red for gameday.
Toro, the team's mascot, and a Texans cheerleader also said the rivalry has sparked a special rally to get fans pumped for kickoff.
The rally, scheduled for Saturday at NRG from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., includes a free car stenciling and a socially distant meet-and-greet with the cheerleaders and Toro.
"We are going to stencil your car, and the first 50 fans are going to get a sign that says, 'We are Texans' by Mattress Firm," said Courtney, one of the team's cheerleaders.
The first 200 fans will also get a free Battle Red Day T-shirt by Mattress Firm.
Get ready for the #Texans Battle Red Day and get your car windows stenciled at our Rival Rally: Car Stenciling presented by @MattressFirm!
The Colts hold a 7-4 record to the Texans' 4-7 record.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at NRG Stadium.