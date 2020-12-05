Houston Texans present Battle Red Rally ahead of Indianapolis Colts game

Get ready for the #Texans Battle Red Day and get your car windows stenciled at our Rival Rally: Car Stenciling presented by @MattressFirm! 🚗



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans have some fun activities planned ahead of the big game Sunday against division rival Indianapolis Colts.The team has asked fans to proudly wear red for gameday.Toro, the team's mascot, and a Texans cheerleader also said the rivalry has sparked a special rally to get fans pumped for kickoff.The rally, scheduled for Saturday at NRG from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., includes a free car stenciling and a socially distant meet-and-greet with the cheerleaders and Toro."We are going to stencil your car, and the first 50 fans are going to get a sign that says, 'We are Texans' by Mattress Firm," said Courtney, one of the team's cheerleaders.The first 200 fans will also get a free Battle Red Day T-shirt by Mattress Firm.The Colts hold a 7-4 record to the Texans' 4-7 record.Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at NRG Stadium.