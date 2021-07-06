Houston Texans linebacker Jacob Martin teams with Boots for Troops

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- We love to see it! Texans linebacker Jacob Martin traded in the pads for golf clubs Monday as he helped raise money for local non-profit, Boots for Troops.
"For those who make the conscious decision to serve our country, I think that takes a lot of strength. I think that tells you a lot about a person. I think it's important that we honor them not only during the holidays, but every day in every way," explained Martin.
Martin got involved with Boots for Troops earlier this year. It all came about on social media.
"Funny story, I was sitting at a bar having a drink and I tweeted (Martin) to come out to an event we were having a couple of months ago. I didn't expect him to answer, but about 30 minutes after I tweeted him, he sent me an inbox message saying he would love to come out. So I was kind of shocked and we fostered our relationship since that first event," explained Boots for Troops founder Jimmy Rogers.
The local non-profit sends personalized care packages to military members who are deployed. Rogers founded the organization in 2015, when he was serving in the Navy, so he knows firsthand the impact they make.
"Getting a care package or something from home, it can absolutely make a huge impact on their morale, their mental health. It can turn their day around. It kind of gives you that boost to keep going," said Rogers.
It's a thoughtful gesture Martin knows will go a long way too. He's from a military family. His dad served in the Marines and his sister is currently in the Navy.
"It's more than just a FaceTime. It's more than just a postcard. Someone was very thoughtful about everything that was placed in the box and I think that is truly amazing," said Martin.
Boots for Troops has delivered more than 2,500 care packages and raised close to $1 million for the cause each year. Now, their team is even stronger with Rogers and Martin working together.
"It's huge for the organization, but being a sports fan it's just like a dream come true, to be honest," said Rogers.
"Did I know football was going to be part of my life? No, but did I know I was going to be able to impact people's lives? For sure," said Martin.
To learn more about how you can get involved with Boots for Troops, visit its website.
