15-year-old shot in the leg in southwest Houston

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg. Officers on scene say the victim is expected to survive.
It is the latest in a disturbing trend of shootings involving teenagers in the last two months.
Just a day before, a 16-year-old boy died during a daytime shooting in southeast Houston. That shooting happened at 4840 Jarmese St. near the South Loop and Cullen Boulevard at about 1:30 p.m. on Monday. The teen was rushed to the hospital where he later died. That deadly shooting remains under police investigation.
