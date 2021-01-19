teen shot

15-year-old shot in the leg in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have responded to a shooting incident along the 6000 block of Bissonnet, near Rampart, in southwest Houston.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg. Officers on scene say the victim is expected to survive.

It is the latest in a disturbing trend of shootings involving teenagers in the last two months.



Just a day before, a 16-year-old boy died during a daytime shooting in southeast Houston. That shooting happened at 4840 Jarmese St. near the South Loop and Cullen Boulevard at about 1:30 p.m. on Monday. The teen was rushed to the hospital where he later died. That deadly shooting remains under police investigation.

Mystery surrounds the shooting death of a 16-year-old in southeast Houston. ABC13's Jessica Wilkey shows you how, sadly, this incident is part of an unsettling trend of young people falling victim to gun violence.

