15-year-old shot in the leg in southwest Houston

South Gessner officers are at a shooting scene 6000 Bissonnet. 15 year old male shot in the leg is expected to survive. 202 pic.twitter.com/2GqWprFo1i — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 19, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=9795919" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mystery surrounds the shooting death of a 16-year-old in southeast Houston. ABC13's Jessica Wilkey shows you how, sadly, this incident is part of an unsettling trend of young people falling victim to gun violence.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have responded to a shooting incident along the 6000 block of Bissonnet, near Rampart, in southwest Houston.A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg. Officers on scene say the victim is expected to survive.It is the latest in a disturbing trend of shootings involving teenagers in the last two months.Just a day before, a 16-year-old boy died during a daytime shooting in southeast Houston. That shooting happened at 4840 Jarmese St. near the South Loop and Cullen Boulevard at about 1:30 p.m. on Monday. The teen was rushed to the hospital where he later died. That deadly shooting remains under police investigation.