Houston teen at center of fatal egg-prank crash pleads guilty to unauthorized use of vehicle

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the teens at the center of a deadly egg-throwing prank has pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle, sources say.

This is all connected to the crash on Aldine Mail Route Road, the investigators, say started because three teens were throwing eggs at cars.

Houston police say the prank took a fatal turn back in January when Christopher Lopez, a driver whose car was damaged by the eggs, decided to chase after the teens.

During the chase, the teens ended up crashing into another vehicle, killing 45-year-old Silvia Zavala.

In a video of the incident, a GMC Acadia, driven by the 14-year-old, runs through a red light and smashes into a Ford F-150 driven by Zavala.

The 14-year-old, who was not identified due to age, is expected to testify against Lopez, who faces charges in the case.

The teen has been held in juvenile detention since the crash in January. He was given one-year probation.

RELATED:

New video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old driver

Driver flashed gun at teens before deadly crash in north Houston, deputies say
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonprankfatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News